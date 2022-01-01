Man, 30s, injured in suspected arson attack at Freemasons' Lodge in Dublin

man in his 30s was injured during the incident and was brought to St James Hospital to be treated for his injuries
Investigating Gardai preserve an area on the street following a fire at the Freemasons Lodge on Molesworth Street in Dublin City centre on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Damien Storan.

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 17:01
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been injured during an incident of burglary and criminal damage that occurred at a property in Dublin 2 on New Year's Eve.

At approximately 5.20 pm Gardaí were alerted to an ongoing incident at a property on Molesworth Street. Upon arrival they discovered the building on fire which was brought under control sometime later.

The man in his 30s was brought to St James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Garda investigate a sealed off scene following a fire at the Masons Lodge on Molesworth Street in Dublin City centre on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Damien Storan.
Gardaí are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who can assist Gardaí to contact them.

If any road users who were in these areas at these times have camera footage, they are asked  to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

