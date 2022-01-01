Gardaí investigating after man, 30s, stabbed in Cork city

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 10:10
Rebecca Laffan and Eoin English

A man in his 30s sustained non-life threatening injuries on New Years Eve when he was reportedly stabbed close to midnight in Cork city.

The incident happened close to midnight on Grand Parade.

One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing and remains in garda custody.

Castle Street was closed off temporarily in the early hours of this morning as gardaí continued their investigation.

The street has since been reopened and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

