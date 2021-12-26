Man charged after fatal assault in Co Wicklow

Man charged after fatal assault in Co Wicklow
The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 13:22
David Young, PA

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

A woman, who was aged in her 40s, died following an incident in a house in Enniskerry on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí said she sustained fatal injuries at the property in Park Na Sillogue Court at approximately 4pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the incident and held at Bray Garda Station.

Gardai said he had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday afternoon.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Boy, 13, warned teenager he would be 'shanked' with switchblade, court told
Green leaves of medicinal cannabis with extract oil Shopkeeper challenges ban on products with trace amount of cannabis derivative THC
'Students an easy target for money herders': Money mule crimes almost double in Cork 'Students an easy target for money herders': Money mule crimes almost double in Cork
attackPlace: Republic of Ireland
Man charged after fatal assault in Co Wicklow

Revenue seize over €120k of cannabis while examining parcels

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices