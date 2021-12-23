Revenue seize over €120k of cannabis while examining parcels

Six kilos of cannabis worth over €120,000 were seized by Revenue yesterday in Dublin while examining parcels.
The drugs, which originated in Italy, were bund for a Dublin address and discovered during a routine operation at a premises in Dublin 15.
"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs," said a Revenue spokesperson.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."