The illegal drugs originated in Italy and were destined for an address in Dublin.
Revenue seize over €120k of cannabis while examining parcels

The drugs were discovered during a routine operation of examining parcels.

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 15:59
Rebecca Laffan

Six kilos of cannabis worth over €120,000 were seized by Revenue yesterday in Dublin while examining parcels.

The drugs, which originated in Italy, were bund for a Dublin address and discovered during a routine operation at a premises in Dublin 15.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs," said a Revenue spokesperson. 

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

