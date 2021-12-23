Man charged with drug dealing in garda operation targeting drug trafficking in Midleton

The defendant with an address in Waterford was allegedly caught with €35,000 worth of cannabis on a bus. File photo

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 08:22
Liam Heylin

A man who was allegedly caught with €35,000 worth of cannabis on a bus going through Midleton was remanded in custody until January 4.

Krzstof Dziezanowski, who is aged around 30, with an address at Olympia apartments, Parnell Street, Waterford, is charged with having cannabis and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on September 15 at Youghal Road, Midleton, County Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said a certificate of analysis of the seized drugs had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

The case was brought arising out of the seizure of cannabis herb as part of Operation Tara on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Gardaí described it as part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport.

The Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on Youghal Road and stopped a public bus and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 and cannabis herb with a street value of €35,000 was seized.

