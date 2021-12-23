Man charged with drug dealing in garda operation targeting drug trafficking in Midleton

A man who was allegedly caught with €35,000 worth of cannabis on a bus going through Midleton was remanded in custody until January 4.

Krzstof Dziezanowski, who is aged around 30, with an address at Olympia apartments, Parnell Street, Waterford, is charged with having cannabis and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on September 15 at Youghal Road, Midleton, County Cork.