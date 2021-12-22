Convicted Limerick gang rapist jailed for violent disorder

Convicted gang rapist Thomas O’Neill has been been given a six-month jail sentence for committing violent disorder in his native Limerick City.

O’Neill, aged 33, with an address at Lenihan Avenue, Balllinacurra Weston, pleaded guilty before Limerick Circuit Court, to one count of violent disorder, following an alleged fight between a number of parties that took place in broad daylight, in Limerick city centre, on March 22, 2021.

The court heard O’Neill received a telephone call on the day and was told that a close relative was being attacked in the city centre by a man referred to in court as “Mr A”.

When O’Neill, who the State described as “having a propensity for violence”, arrived at the scene, he confronted Mr A and grabbed him by the neck.

Gardaí said that O’Neill ignored the directions of officers who were already at the scene, who asked him to desist and leave the area.

The court heard Mr A and two others, who were referred to as Ms X and Mr Y, had been involved in an earlier “fistfight” in the city centre.

'Pinned' him to a car

Gardaí said that O’Neill “grabbed” Mr A and “pinned” him to a car as gardaí tried to separate them.

Mr A was taken by ambulance to hospital with signs of concussion, bruising to his right eye, and scrapes to his neck.

O’Neill told gardaí he went to the scene to “protect” a third party, and he claimed Mr A had been the aggressor and had called him “a rapist”.

O’Neill’s defence barrister Liam Carroll said his client had “from a young age been incarcerated for lengthy periods and has found it difficult to deal with his emotions”.

In summation to the court, John O’Sullivan, senior prosecuting counsel, said O’Neill “has a long history of violence, most notably a gang rape for which he received a 10-year sentence in 2004, he was a teenager at the time”.

Mr O’Sullivan added that O’Neill has other previous convictions which included, “intimidation of a witness; robbery; criminal damage; and violent disorder; and he has a history of significant and violent criminality”.

In January 2004, O’Neill was one of three 16-year-old boys who were sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison for a violent gang rape of a woman at Cratloe Woods, Co Clare, on January 23, 2003.

The late Mr Justice Paul Carney, presiding, at the Central Criminal Court, who sentenced O’Neill for the rape, said gardaí had described him as the “ringleader” and the “director of operations”.

In June 2005, Stephen Barry, aged 25, of Roxboro Rd, Limerick, was jailed for 20 years for having also participated in the gang rape.

Dean Barry, aged 24, who was also convicted for his part in the gang rape, was found dead in his cell in tragic circumstances, at Limerick Prison, on January 21, 2012.

The five accused pleaded guilty to rape and assault causing harm to the victim, as well as the false imprisonment and assault of a man who was with the victim on the night.

O’Neill received a six-month sentence for the violent disorder last March, which was backdated to September 27.