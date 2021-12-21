Teenager stabbed his friend in 'straightener' over row between girlfriends

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend during a fight arranged to settle a dispute between their respective girlfriends has had his sentence deferred.

The boy (15), who cannot be named for legal reasons, twice stabbed his friend during the “straightener” which they had arranged after there had been “slagging” about the boy's girlfriend.

The accused pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to production of an article in the course of a dispute and assault causing harm at an address in north Dublin on February 7, 2020. He has no previous convictions.

A local garda told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that the accused and the victim were friends and they agreed to settle a dispute between their respective girlfriends with a fist fight.

The garda said that prior to the fight, the accused set toilet paper on fire and placed it on the windshield of the victim's family car in order to “entice” him outside. The two touched fists before a fight that lasted approximately two minutes.

The accused produced a knife and twice stabbed the victim. The victim ran inside his home and was followed by the accused who tried to stab him again before leaving the scene.

In interview, the accused told gardaí he brought the knife because he was concerned the victim had a hurl. Facebook messages between the two showed that they had agreed that no weapons would be used.

The accused said in interview that there had been “slagging” about his girlfriend regarding something he had told his friend “in confidence”. The court heard he has since apologised to the victim in person for the offence.

The garda agreed with Ronan Munro SC, defending, that the wind blew away the toilet paper his client lit on fire and that it was not “a determined effort” to set the car on fire.

'Fatalistic'

He agreed with counsel that his client said he had been smoking weed on the date and was “stoned” at the time of the fight. He agreed that the environment the accused is in is not great and that he has a brother who is in trouble with gardaí.

The garda agreed with Mr Munro that his client speaks about going to prison “in a fatalistic way”. He agreed the accused had disengaged from school since the pandemic and is “constantly out on the streets”.

The boy's grandmother told Judge Elma Sheahan that she was willing to give him one last chance.

Judge Sheahan said that the defendant was assessed by the Probation Service as being at a high risk of reoffending but noted that he has the support of his parents and “a very loving grandmother”.

She said she is very impressed with the progress he has made during his remand at Obertstown Detention Centre.

She set a detention period of two years and three months which she deferred to July 29 next on strict conditions that he keep the peace and comply with all directions of the Probation Service.