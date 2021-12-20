Man (70s) arrested in connection with alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials 

Man (70s) arrested in connection with alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials 

The operation is part of an international investigation in cooperation with Interpol and Nigerian Authorities. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 14:36
Maeve Lee

A man in his 70s has been arrested in connection with alleged bribery of public officials in Nigeria.

Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out an operation in South Dublin this morning.

The operation is part of an international investigation in cooperation with Interpol and Nigerian Authorities investigating the alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials by Irish nationals.

A man in his 70s has been arrested for the offence of conspiracy, contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is detained at a South Dublin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

More in this section

Missing Madeleine McCann Large picture of Madeleine McCann at paedophile suspect's Donegal home sparks alert
Kevin Lunney kidnappers get a total of 70 years for 'callous and vicious assault' Kevin Lunney kidnappers get a total of 70 years for 'callous and vicious assault'
Kevin Lunney abduction Three men to be sentenced over Kevin Lunney abduction 
Gardai
<p>Judge O’Connor told barrister Rory de Bruir, who appeared for Kavanagh’s solicitor Cormac O’Ceallaigh, that Conroy’s homemade will was not valid under the 1965 Succession Act and even if it was the whole domination and control by Conroy over Mr Kavanagh gave rise to a presumption of undue influence. File photo</p>

Shared Lotto winner tried to get €275k home of 'vulnerable man' with homemade will

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices