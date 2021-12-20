Man (70s) arrested in connection with alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials 

A man in his 70s has been arrested in connection with alleged bribery of public officials in Nigeria.
Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out an operation in South Dublin this morning.
The operation is part of an international investigation in cooperation with Interpol and Nigerian Authorities investigating the alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials by Irish nationals.
A man in his 70s has been arrested for the offence of conspiracy, contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is detained at a South Dublin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.