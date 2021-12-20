Kevin Lunney kidnappers get a total of 70 years

The judge said the only reason he did not impose a life sentence on any of the three men was that the most severe penalties should be reserved for those who finance or benefit from these types of crimes
The three had been convicted of false imprisonment and intentionally causing harm to Kevin Lunney (pictured) at a yard at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan on September 17, 2019. File photo

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 11:46
Eoin Reynolds

The man known as YZ, who kidnapped and assaulted businessman Kevin Lunney, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Special Criminal Court.

His co-accused Alan O'Brien received a 25-year sentence while the youngest of the three accused, Darren Redmond, will serve 18 years with the final three suspended.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt handed down the sentences today at the three-judge, non-jury court, saying that the only reason he did not impose a life sentence on any of the three men was that the most severe penalties should be reserved for those who finance or benefit from these types of crimes.

He said the purpose of the "callous and vicious" assault was to terrorise Mr Lunney and others to prevent them going about their lawful business. He said there was "chilling" evidence of the "deliberate and sinister" surveillance of Mr Lunney and his family, including his daughter in the lead-up to the abduction and assault.

Following a trial at the Special Criminal Court Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and a man known as YZ, were convicted of false imprisonment and intentionally causing harm to Mr Lunney at a yard at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan on September 17, 2019.

More to follow.

#CourtskidnappingPlace: CavanPerson: Kevin LunneyOrganisation: Quinn Industrial Holdings
