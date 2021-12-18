Corkman had cannabis plants growing in a tent outside his house

A Cork man accused of having €4,350 of cannabis herb at his home and cannabis plants growing in a tent outside his house said it was only for personal use.

Seán Murphy, aged 42, was found with a number of plants growing in a tent outside his home, some 12 containers of cannabis in a shed, and a smaller quantity of cannabis and some weighing scales in his home at Knocknagalloch, Bandon, Co Cork.

Murphy pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and cultivating the drug but said it was solely for his own personal use.

On July 16, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Murphy showed gardaí a number of plants growing in a tent.

In a shed, there were 10 labelled jars containing cannabis, one metal jar containing cannabis, and another container containing the drug.

In his house, he showed gardaí a small, tin can containing cannabis and a weighing scales.

Garda Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan said Murphy had admitted he had been cultivating cannabis but said that it was exclusively for his own personal use.

The 217g of cannabis herb seized had a market value of €4,350, Sgt O’Sullivan said.

The plants were too young to have any market value yet, Sgt O’Sullivan said.

Mr Murphy has no previous convictions.

Judge James McNulty said that it was a lot of cannabis for personal use.

Judge McNulty convicted him on both charges but deferred penalty until a probation report was issued.

He remanded him on continuing bail until February 18 when he is to appear again in Bandon District Court.