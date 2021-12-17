Mother and Baby Homes Commission 'treated survivors unlawfully', High Court rules

In a significant development, the High Court has declared that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation treated survivors unlawfully.

The finding means that the commission report no longer stands as a credible record, according to survivors who took the case and the Clann Project.

The Government will not be appealing the High Court's declaration that the survivors were wrongly refused their statutory right to reply to a draft of the Commission’s findings. This right was afforded to the religious orders and other alleged wrongdoers.

The court declared that eight survivors including Philomena Lee, Mary Harney, Mari Steed, Madeleine Bridget Marvier, Mary Isobelle Mullaney and others not identified publicly were denied fair procedures by the State’s Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation which operated between 2015 and 2021.

Speaking after the declaration, Ms Harney said survivors campaigners now have been "vindicated," as it demonstrates that the Commission of Investigation "failed in its statutory duty to witnesses and that the Government is not willing to stand over its work".

She said the court's conclusion is a step towards justice for all of the women and children incarcerated in the Mother and Baby Institutions and separated from each other, and for those of us who were boarded out to abusive guardians.

Ms Lee, now 88, said: "The Commission of Investigation failed in its duty to impartially and fairly investigate and establish the truth. This has been confirmed by the High Court’s declaration today."

The Clann Project has now called on the Government to "drastically amend" the redress scheme and extend redress to formerly ‘boarded out’ children.

Today’s High Court declaration will appear alongside the Commission’s Final Report on the Government website and it will be deposited for permanent preservation in the Oireachtas Library alongside the Commission’s Report.

The Government will also list online and in the Oireachtas Library all paragraphs in the Commission’s Report which the survivors' High Court actions claimed did not accurately reflect their testimony.