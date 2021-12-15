Selling non-existent Electric Picnic tickets lands fraudster in jail

Three tickets for a big weekend music festival were bought and paid for but when the registered envelope arrived it was empty.

The man who sold the tickets repeatedly claimed that he had posted the tickets and that they must have gone missing.

However, James Carpenter, of no fixed address, has now confessed to committing the crime of deception and sending empty envelopes to the people he had duped. He has been sentenced to five months in prison.

He brought €650 compensation to Cork District Court to pay in full for the money he defrauded.

The crime dated back to August 28, 2014, and the non-existent tickets were in respect of Electric Picnic. At least that is what the purchasers thought they were getting via the contact which was made online.

Sergeant John Kelleher told the court: “Mr Carpenter was to send three tickets. The purchaser received an empty envelope by registered post.

"He insisted that he sent the tickets when contacted again by the purchaser."

He later admitted the crime. Sgt Kelleher said:

He knowingly posted an envelope with no tickets.

However, full admissions have now been made. The 31-year-old had previous convictions for similar offences.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had traumatic difficulties in his life and was recently in prison in Scotland.

He had a gambling addiction which was behind the offences related to the tickets whereby he used the proceeds to fund his gambling.

He has made his best effort to come back and face the music.

"It is a nasty offence but he has a very limited record,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said, “It is now paid back — albeit seven years later but it is paid.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on the accused.