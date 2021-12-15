Selling non-existent Electric Picnic tickets lands fraudster in jail

Accused posted empty envelopes to three different parties and claimed the tickets had gone missing
Selling non-existent Electric Picnic tickets lands fraudster in jail

Elbow perform on the main stage during a previous Electric Picnic festival.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

Three tickets for a big weekend music festival were bought and paid for but when the registered envelope arrived it was empty.

The man who sold the tickets repeatedly claimed that he had posted the tickets and that they must have gone missing.

However, James Carpenter, of no fixed address, has now confessed to committing the crime of deception and sending empty envelopes to the people he had duped. He has been sentenced to five months in prison.

He brought €650 compensation to Cork District Court to pay in full for the money he defrauded.

The crime dated back to August 28, 2014, and the non-existent tickets were in respect of Electric Picnic. At least that is what the purchasers thought they were getting via the contact which was made online.

Sergeant John Kelleher told the court: “Mr Carpenter was to send three tickets. The purchaser received an empty envelope by registered post.

"He insisted that he sent the tickets when contacted again by the purchaser."

He later admitted the crime. Sgt Kelleher said: 

He knowingly posted an envelope with no tickets. 

However, full admissions have now been made. The 31-year-old had previous convictions for similar offences.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had traumatic difficulties in his life and was recently in prison in Scotland. 

He had a gambling addiction which was behind the offences related to the tickets whereby he used the proceeds to fund his gambling.

He has made his best effort to come back and face the music.

"It is a nasty offence but he has a very limited record,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said, “It is now paid back — albeit seven years later but it is paid.” 

Judge Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on the accused.

More in this section

Technology Stock - Social Media Man sent texts to ex-wife, telling her: 'May you get Aids' and 'You will die in pain'
Former vet accused of having sex with animals to be extradited to UK Former vet accused of having sex with animals to be extradited to UK
ZOE LANE FORREST CUMH apologises over damage to woman's small intestine during childbirth
<p>Gerry Adams (pictured) is suing the BBC claiming it defamed him when he claims it falsely alleged, he sanctioned the killing of former SF official Denis Donaldson in 2006 who worked for decades as a spy for the British. File photo: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Gerry Adams seeks to strike out some of BBC defence before defamation action begins

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices