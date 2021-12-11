Cork man who threatened woman over parking incident avoids jail

Accused told the woman: 'Don’t bang your door at me you stupid c**t'
Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at 3.30pm on the afternoon of July 10, 2020, Gerard Sweeney of Ardirra, Ballyvolane, Cork, engaged in threatening comments to a woman parking her car in the Blarney area. File picture: iStock

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 08:00
Liam Heylin

A man who jumped out of a car in Blarney after a minor parking incident and shouted in a threatening manner at the woman driving another car has been ordered to do 200 hours of community service to avoid going to jail for Christmas.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant opened the door of the car in which he was a passenger and it banged against the car that had just parked.

“When she brought this to his attention he dismissed it and laughed,” Sgt Lyons said.

The other motorist then shut the door of her own car.

This prompted Sweeney, who is in his mid-20s, to say: “Don’t bang your door at me you stupid c**t.” And he continued in an aggressive manner.

Four previous convictions

Judge Olann Kelleher was told Sweeney had four previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he was not sure of the rights or wrongs of the motoring aspect of the incident.

Judge Kelleher interjected: “It doesn’t matter who banged the door – you cannot behave like that in public and the frighten the life out of this woman.” 

Mr Buttimer said on behalf of Sweeney: “He is sorry for what happened. He lost control.” 

The judge turned to the accused and asked, “Are you stalking around the town frightening people?” 

Sweeney replied, “No I am not, your honour.” Judge Kelleher then asked, “Do you want to do community service in lieu of jail?” 

Sweeney said he would do community service. The judge said he could do 200 hours of work instead of serving three months in prison.

