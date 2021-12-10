'I just think it doesn’t work for a virus', West Cork grandmother jailed for refusing to wear mask tells court

A grandmother who has been jailed for 10 days for failing to wear a mask after receiving her seventh conviction for such an offence has said that she is not sure if the virus exists or if face coverings protect against Covid.

Bandon District Court heard that Margaret Buttimer of St Fintan's Road in Bandon, Co Cork, had lived an "unblemished" life and was without convictions until the pandemic broke out. The 66-year-old then started to go out shopping without a face mask in defiance of the Covid 19 restrictions. On one occasion, she told a shop manager she was only answerable to God.

Ms Buttimer decided to contest her most recent case involving not wearing a mask while out shopping. Garda Trish Grimes gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ms Buttimer.

She said gardaí were called to Dunnes Stores in Clonakilty, Co Cork, at around noon on December 6 last. Ms Buttimer had entered the store without a mask and refused to wear one when approached by security staff. She also declined to leave the store. Garda Grimes said that while Ms Buttimer was "calm" when they arrived at the scene, she declined to put on a mask or vacate the premises.

Ms Buttimer took to the stand where she said that everything the garda stated was true. She told Judge Colm Roberts she felt the wearing of a mask should be a personal decision.

I think I should have the choice to wear one or not. I have to do my shopping. I don't shop online. I don't have a credit card."

Plunkett Taaffe, solicitor for Ms Buttimer, put it to her that she was inclined to forget things and was having issues with her memory. Ms Buttimer refuted this suggestion, saying "my memory is okay".

When asked why she stopped abiding by the terms of her bail which involve her staying away from shops Ms Buttimer said she was taking each day as it comes.

"I just think I should have the right [not to wear a mask]. I am aware [it is against the law].”

Judge Roberts said he had heard Ms Buttimer wore a seat belt while out driving for her protection and that of the public. He suggested to her that wearing a mask involved the same type of action. He asked Ms Buttimer why her beliefs took supremacy over the welfare of others. Ms Buttimer replied she wasn’t sure if wearing a mask protected her from the virus.

'I am not a scientist'

“I keep my distance [from people] if possible. I just think it [a mask] doesn’t work for a virus. They are a disappointment. I am not a scientist. I don’t know [if Covid exists]."

Judge Roberts said he had no option but to convict Ms Buttimer. He asked Ms Buttimer if she would give a commitment not to offend in this manner again and she said she couldn’t say she would stop committing her offending behaviour in stores.

Judge Roberts said Ms Buttimer wasn’t “making life easy” and that while he regretted having to impose a custodial sentence it was important to send out a message from the courts about the necessity for people to obey the public health restrictions.

Mr Taaffe said an MRI scan completed on Ms Buttimer had come back with normal results. He stressed Ms Buttimer's loved ones were becoming increasingly concerned about her memory. He also said his client had borderline line responses and ability to absorb information.

“She abides by the terms of her bail for a few days and then she forgets.” Mr Taaffe said her worried family had her all but on “house arrest” and that they believe his client is suffering from a memory defect.

However, Judge Roberts said Ms Buttimer had been assessed by two professionals who hadn’t been able to make any definitive diagnosis about her condition.

Mr Taaffe said incarceration didn’t seem to “to knock a feather” out of Ms Buttimer and that the whole case was “bizarre” He added his client had a striking indifference to the consequences of her actions.

Judge Roberts imposed a 30-day prison sentence but suspended the last 10 days. He also backdated the sentence to last Monday when Ms Buttimer first entered custody. Ms Buttimer will effectively serve six days in custody.

He said he was conscious of how close it is to Christmas and that Ms Buttimer was out shopping for presents for her family when she was last arrested. He described the otherwise “pleasant” woman as “obdurate” in defying the law.

He pleaded with Ms Buttimer to reconsider her position while in custody.

“You can have your beliefs but they can’t be to the detriment of human life.”