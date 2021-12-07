Knife-wielding Cork man told gardaí to get out of his house 'or ye’ll know all about it'

Martin Weller, 27, got into a rage with gardaí who arrived at the Carrigaline house where he was living and called them 'paedophile bastards'
The judge imposed an overall sentence of eight months in respect of the two offences of production of a knife and obstructing a garda. Picture: Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A man armed with a knife at a house in Carrigaline warned gardaí: “You have 20 seconds to get out of the house or ye’ll know all about it.” 

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident which occurred after 11pm on January 26, 2019, at a house on Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline, where the accused was living at the time.

The assistance of gardaí was required at the scene and as soon as they arrived, Martin Weller, 27, began to shout and roar at them.

“He got into a rage, shouting at gardaí, calling them paedophile bastards.

“He was brandishing a knife.

“He said to gardaí: ‘You have 20 seconds to get out of the house or ye’ll know all about it’. And he closed the door. A stand-off then went on for over an hour when he would not open the door. Eventually, he did open the door,” Sgt Davis said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused got a four-month jail term in the past week at Tralee District Court. The solicitor said Martin Weller was now living in Tralee with his fiancé.

“At this time he was living in the Carrigaline area and was involved in substance abuse difficulties up to and including heroin. Through his own effort and some intervention he has improved in terms of his substance abuse difficulty.

“These incidents go back in time to 2019. He wishes to apologise to gardaí. It was a drug-fuelled event more than anything else,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This was obstruction of peace officers – threatening gardaí that they had 20 seconds to leave the house. He cannot take the law into his own hands. He knows that himself.

“He cannot be brandishing a knife to gardaí and making a threat to gardaí.” 

The judge imposed an overall sentence of eight months in respect of the two offences of production of a knife and obstructing a garda.

Martin Weller also pleaded guilty to charges of having cannabis and cocaine for his own use that was seized during a search at Kilnagleary business park on December 3 2019.

