Man charged after alleged incident of criminal damage in Clare

Gardaí said the man is expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.
Man charged after alleged incident of criminal damage in Clare

A second man who was arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge.

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 12:48
Steve Neville

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged incident of criminal damage and unlawful discharge of a firearm in Co Clare.

Gardaí said the man is expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.

A second man who was arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men are both in their 30s.

On Friday, Gardaí said an investigation had commenced after was alleged that a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on November 22 in Ennis.

A number of searches were carried out on Friday morning, leading to the two arrests.

More in this section

Romanian charged with murder of Cork man Frankie Dunne Romanian charged with murder of Cork man Frankie Dunne
Visa application Kerry woman's Kenyan partner fails to overturn five-year visa ban
Tesco financials Recovering alcoholic 'had a slip' after death of friend and stole vodka and beer from Cork supermarket
Law and justice concept

Amazon grinch rap pair charged over stolen parcels

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices