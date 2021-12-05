Man charged after alleged incident of criminal damage in Clare

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged incident of criminal damage and unlawful discharge of a firearm in Co Clare.
Gardaí said the man is expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.
A second man who was arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge.
Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two men are both in their 30s.
On Friday, Gardaí said an investigation had commenced after was alleged that a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on November 22 in Ennis.
A number of searches were carried out on Friday morning, leading to the two arrests.