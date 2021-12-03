Romanian charged with murder of Cork man Frankie Dunne

A Romanian man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Francis Dunne, whose dismembered body was found in the garden of a derelict house in Cork city almost two years ago.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 29, with an address at Branista Commune, Damorita County, Romania, was arrested at Dublin Airport by gardaí from Anglesea St in Cork on foot of a European arrest warrant yesterday.

He was then brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court last night where Detective Garda Alan McCarthy gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution.

He told Judge Olann Kelleher that at 4pm at Dublin Airport, he charged Mr Nicholescu with the murder of Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne, at a date unknown between December 27 and December 28, 2019, at Castlegreina House, Boreenmanna Road, Cork.

He told the judge that Mr Nicholescu replied: “I didn’t do that”.

Judge Kelleher was told the Director of Public Prosecutions has already ruled that the matter be dealt with by indictment before judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher then remanded Mr Nicholescu in custody to appear before the court by video link next Thursday.

Defence counsel Elaine Audley BL, instructed by Shane Collins-Daly, told the court that her client is unemployed and she applied for and was granted free legal aid.

Mr Nicholescu, who was wearing a black woolly hat, a black zip-top and grey tracksuit pants, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Members of Mr Dunne’s family watched the proceedings from the back of the courtroom.

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne

Mr Dunne’s dismembered body was discovered in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd on December 28, 2019.

He had been living close by in accommodation provided by Cork Simon.

He was last seen alive when he left Cork Simon’s Clanmornin House on the Boreenamanna Rd on December 27 at 7pm. His remains were found in the back garden of derelict Castlegreina House less than 500m from Clanmornin House about 4pm the next day.

Gardaí investigating the murder travelled to Romania in the early weeks after the murder to interview a man who had travelled from Cork in the days after the death.

During Mr Dunne’s funeral Mass in St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, a blanket representing the warmth shown by Cork Simon was one of the gifts taken to the altar.

Also among the symbols of his life was a game of Scrabble, which his family said he loved to play.

Relatives told how he loved to joke and have fun, as well as listening to music and singing songs.

He also enjoyed cooking and had cooked coddle shortly before his death for members of his family.