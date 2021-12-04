Recovering alcoholic 'had a slip' after death of friend and stole vodka and beer from Cork supermarket

A Cork man battling with a long-time alcohol addiction had a slip when he learned of the death of a friend and now he has just avoided eight months in jail as the judge suspended the jail term.

Jason Flynn of 15 Lower Grattan Hill, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to carrying a theft of some alcohol at a supermarket.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused went to Tesco on Paul Street in October and put a naggin of vodka and four cans of beer into a schoolbag and left without paying.

What made the shoplifting more serious was that Flynn had 55 previous convictions and 15 of them were for theft.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been making a very good recovery from his primary addiction which to alcohol.

“But he got news of the death of a friend and for reasons to do with that he had a slip. He went drinking in October for a week and ended up getting into this difficulty,” Mr Buttimer said.

Even though the value of the alcohol only came to €12, the accused was at risk of a jail term because of the number of his previous convictions, in particular his counts for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I will deal with it this way: He has a very bad record but he has made some effort – I will impose a sentence of eight months suspended on condition that he keeps the peace and is of good behaviour for a period of two years.”