'Angry' rough sleeper kicked in glass door after his tent was removed by forklift in Cork City

A man sleeping rough in a tent returned to find that the temporary dwelling was gone and he reacted badly when he heard that it had been removed with a forklift.

Ashley Cronin appeared before Cork District Court to face sentencing on a charge of causing criminal damage by kicking in a glass door at a neighbouring commercial building.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher that the incident had occurred on July 14 when a report was made to gardaí that a man residing in a tent next to the building kicked in the front door causing €340 worth of damage.

“He was upset someone had moved his tent that he had left in the area and he became angry.

“He has 19 previous convictions, including two counts of causing criminal damage,” Sgt Lyons said.

Joseph Cuddigan solicitor said the defendant was not putting forward an excuse for his behaviour on the day but he was offering some context for it.

He said his client was residing in a tent and he came back to the Rehab Recycle outlet on Monahan Road. “His tent and all his earthly possessions were gone. He went and complained they were removed. He was informed one of the men removed it with a forklift. He got angry,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Despite the fact that his income is limited to social welfare, the defendant raised the €340 compensation for the damage he caused, his solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher was concerned that this was the same man’s third conviction for causing criminal damage.

“He apologises. He has now moved to B&B accommodation and is looking for work – he is capable of working.” Judge Kelleher said the accused could do some work for the benefit of the community instead of going to jail.

The judge ordered him to do 150 hours of community service instead of spending five months in prison.