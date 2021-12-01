Girl suffered catastrophic brain injury when car collided with her as she walked to school

A girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when a car collided with her as she walked to school has sued in the High Court.

Ashleigh Carroll was 14 years of age when the accident happened as she walked to get the bus to school five years ago, her counsel, Richard Kean SC, told the court.

Counsel said it was an extremely violent collision and the teenager landed on her head on the ground and suffered a very significant injury.

Counsel said the driver of the car, a doctor from Egypt, later admitted reckless driving, going through a red light, driving at speed and driving in a bus lane.

The accident occurred near Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Dublin, on October 20, 2016.

Before the accident, counsel said the young girl was thriving at school and was academically inclined and hoping to study forensic anthropology at Harvard, along with medicine.

He said she was in second year at secondary school and was also studying Japanese.

Ashleigh Carroll, now aged 19 years, from Glasnevin, Dublin, has through her mother Louise Carroll sued the driver of the car, Shereen El Mashad, a doctor, whom the court heard has since returned to Egypt.

It is claimed that Ashleigh was lawfully traversing a public footpath near Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, and was in the process of crossing a roadway when a vehicle driven by the doctor and, in particular, the wing mirror was caused to collide with the teenager, causing her to spin, fall to the ground and hit her head.

Opening the case, Mr Kean, instructed by Keira O’Reilly, solicitor, told the court liability has been admitted in the case which is before the court for assessment of damages only.

Ashleigh was discharged from hospital on November 16, 2016, and counsel said she was not able to read or feed herself. She did return to school but experts say she has cognitive difficulties from the acquired brain injury and will never work.

Counsel said one of his experts will say Ashleigh suffered a life-altering traumatic brain injury and he said the claim includes a significant sum for care into the future and future loss of earnings.

He said Ashleigh has no recollection of the accident.

The case before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds continues on Thursday.