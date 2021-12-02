Judge has Corkman's phone confiscated for taking photo of clock in court

When the man's solicitor offered to delete the photo, the judge suggested to “get someone younger” to do it
Judge has Corkman's phone confiscated for taking photo of clock in court

Judge Olann Kelleher directed gardaí to confiscate John Long's phone at Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street. File photo: Larry Cummins

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 06:52
Liam Heylin

A Cork man caught taking photographs during a court sitting said he was taking a picture of the clock to show his partner he was caught late in court.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed gardaí to confiscate the phone belonging to John Long of 29 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, at Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street.

Long, who is in his mid-thirties, was appearing before Cork District Court charged with two counts of shoplifting for which he was to be sentenced.

When the phone was confiscated, Long’s solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, was not in the room. When he did appear, Judge Kelleher explained: “This man’s phone was confiscated earlier for taking photos.” 

Mr Cuddigan said on Long’s behalf: “He wishes to apologise for unlawful use of his phone in the courtroom.” Long then spoke up to say that his partner was at home and he was just going to send her a photograph to show that he was stuck in court.

“I was taking a photo of the time,” Long said.

Judge Kelleher said he did not know who or what the defendant was photographing but that he should not have been using his phone at all, particularly not to take pictures.

It emerged that Long was pleaded guilty to more than the two shoplifting offences but that the files were not in court for all the cases against him. The judge agreed to put the cases back for a fortnight so that sentencing could be done on all of them together.

Mr Cuddigan asked: “Can the phone be released back to Mr Long?” Judge Kelleher said: “I don’t know if there are photos of me and other people on it.” 

The solicitor said he would undertake to delete whatever pictures were taken in the room. Regarding this technical undertaking with the phone, Judge Kelleher suggested to Mr Cuddigan: “Or get someone younger, if you like.” 

The solicitor returned shortly afterwards saying: “It was actually a shot of the time (on a digital display on the court registrar’s desk). We have it deleted.”

More in this section

OWEN GLYNN Man who watched pornography since he was 11 avoids jail for having child sex abuse images
Hospital worker loses challenge to HSE decision not to allow her work from home Hospital worker loses challenge to HSE decision not to allow her work from home
File Photo The State investigation into the newspaper publishing group Independent News & Media (INM) has been stepped up signif INM refused stay on O'Reilly/Brophy action over alleged data breach
#CourtsPhotosPlace: Cork
<p>Ashleigh Carroll, now aged 19 years, from Glasnevin, Dublin, has through her mother Louise Carroll sued the driver of the car, Shereen El Mashad, a doctor, whom the court heard has since returned to Egypt. Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie</p>

Girl suffered catastrophic brain injury when car collided with her as she walked to school

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 14
  • 33
  • 38
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices