Cork murder trial adjourned after juror fails to show up

Another juror in the Cork murder trial failed appear at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

On Monday, at the commencement of the second week of the trial, one man on the jury did not turn up and it was agreed that the trial would proceed with 11 jurors.

Today, one of the men on the jury failed to appear. It is possible for a trial by judge and jury to continue with no fewer than 10 jurors.

However, no final decision has yet been made on what will happen now.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath addressed the four women and six men on the jury today. “Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Another issue has arisen with a juror. What I propose is to adjourn until tomorrow to allow for some further enquiries to be made.

“Again you are not to conduct any independent enquiries about the case.

“Any concerns you have (in relation to health issues) it is open to you to contact your GP and the HSE. I will adjourn until 10.30 in the morning.”

The trial of Helen Jones and Keith O’Hara for the murder of Paul Jones at his home in Bandon Road, Cork, over two years ago was to resume today.

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home - on September 4, 2019, at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass to cause serious harm while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit serious harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.