Teenager accused of writing diary about rape, torture and murder of children sent for trial

A then 13-year-old girl, who allegedly had child sexual abuse videos and images, and wrote a diary about rape, torture and murder of young girls and infants, has been sent forward for trial.

Gardaí commenced an investigation four years ago with assistance from US and Canadian authorities. The girl, by then aged 17, first appeared at the Dublin Children's Court in September charged under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

She allegedly had 78 images and 72 videos containing visual representations of a child engaged in explicit sexual activities. The material was allegedly in a Dropbox computer account in 2017.

She is accused of having had a handwritten diary with drawings and text defined as child pornography. The third charge is possessing the material in late 2016 in a Dropbox account for sharing.

A preliminary hearing determined the case should go to a higher court with broader sentencing powers. Now aged 18, she was served with a book of evidence at the Children's Court today.

State solicitor Anna Bridgeman asked the court to amend some charges to replace the word possess with "knowingly distributed". She said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to "trial on indictment", which can, on conviction, result in lengthier sentences.

Judge Paul Kelly told the teen to notify the prosecution if she had an alibi, and he warned her to comply with bail terms. He informed her he was sending the case forward to a sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in February.

The teen, who has not yet pleaded, spoke briefly, saying "I do" when asked if she understood. Judge Kelly granted legal aid with senior counsel following an application by defence solicitor Eoghan O'Sullivan.

The solicitor submitted that it was a complex case with a long history. He asked the judge to note her age at the time of the alleged offences, her circumstances of being in care, and the prosecution's delay.

Pre-trial hearing

At an earlier pre-trial hearing, Dublin-based Detective Garda Cathal Connolly outlined the facts. He recalled that the girl, then 13, came to a Dublin garda station with her mother to offer information about her Dropbox computer file-sharing account.

She allegedly used it to store and share child pornography with another youth in Munster who later abused another child sexually. The material featured children, from infants to teenagers, vaginally and orally raped, sexually assaulted and suffering verbal and physical abuse by adult males.

Gardaí searched her home and allegedly recovered the handwritten diary. Detective Garda Connolly described it as a journal with drawings and text about her interests in the rape, torturing and killing of prepubescent girls and infants.

The court heard it purportedly featured her commentary and drawings about child mutilation and dismemberment.

Gardaí interviewed her when she was 14. She allegedly admitted to sharing it "with like-minded people online" and having child abuse ideation.

The garda stated the girl saw children "as sexual objects that should be harmed and murdered". US and Canadian authorities obtained the evidence from Dropbox, Facebook and messenger app provider Kik.

Read More Girl accused of sharing child sex abuse videos kept diary with ideation about rape, murder

The Garda computer crime section, which has a backlog, then assessed and classified the material.

Questioned by her solicitor, the detective agreed there was a delay in charging the teenager. However, he explained she had to have specialist interviews.

Gardaí also interacted with therapeutic services, social workers and Tusla and had to analyse the material.

Pleading for the court to accept jurisdiction, Mr O'Sullivan furnished the court with a welfare report with "harrowing background details" and an account of her time in care. He also asked the judge to note the evidence of her cooperation.

However, it was ruled the allegations were too severe to remain in the juvenile court. The judge had also said reporting restrictions apply.

The young woman, accompanied by care staff, must continue to reside at her current address, and she cannot leave the jurisdiction. Judge Kelly also ordered gardaí to provide her legal team with copies of her interview videos.