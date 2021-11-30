Man charged in connection with weapons seizure

A firearm, an extendable baton, a baseball bat and other items were seized.
A man in his 60s was arrested in relation to the seizure. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 14:35
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin seized a firearm, ammunition and other weapons in Dublin last night.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, a car was stopped and searched by Gardaí on Westmoreland Street.

During the course of the search, ammunition, an extendable baton and a balaclava were discovered.

A follow-up search at a residence in Dublin 11 resulted in the seizure of a firearm, an extendable baton, a baseball bat and other items.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested in relation to this seizure.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station and has since been charged.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on December 23.

