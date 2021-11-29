'She didn't want me in her life' — West Cork mother accused of assaulting her daughter

The trial of a mother accused of assaulting her then 12-year-old daughter has been adjourned after the judge said the courtroom facilities were not sufficient to hear the case.

At Skibbereen District Court the woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of Section 3 assault regarding her daughter, who was aged 12 at the time of the alleged incident.

Judge Colm Roberts heard that a friend of the girl told a teacher at their school on the afternoon of November 26 last year that the girl had told her that her mother had abused her that morning. That prompted the teacher to inform her principal, who then asked the girl to be accompanied to her office.

She asked the girl what had happened and she alleged that her mother had hit her on the arm with her hand and on the back with a slipper.

When asked to write it down, the girl said:

My mum hit me today really hard with her hand and slipper and I said I am sorry and she said she didn't care and she didn't want me in her life.

The handwritten note, provided to court, also had the girl outlining how she would not have a Christmas and that she would have to stay home alone and everyone would hate her.

The principal said she called the mother, who admitted that she had been upset with her daughter that morning and had slapped her on the arm. The principal told her that a referral would need to be made to Tusla and the mother had replied: "You have to do what you have to do."

A referral was made to Tusla. A week later another member of staff referred to the girl describing a headache and having been hit on the head.

The school principal told the judge that the girl had missed some school before this period and that there had been a few issues with her engagement, particularly regarding homework. The girl had required some additional resources, the court heard.

Under cross-examination by Ray Hennessy, solicitor for the defendant, the principal said the girl's mother had attended meetings and had engaged in efforts to improve her schoolwork. She agreed with Mr Hennessy that what the girl had demonstrated to her in her office on the day the complaint was first raised was "a tip" on the arm.

The principal also said that she had seen the girl coming to school that morning and that there had been no sign of trauma and that she had waved to her mother. A letter of reference for the mother, written earlier this year by the principal in a different context, was also read into court.

At the beginning of the hearing, Mr Hennessy asserted that there were three different versions of what is alleged to have happened to the girl, and that a reference the girl made in a separate initiative earlier this year to hitting herself, had only come to his attention this past weekend.

In evidence, the principal said she was surprised that the gardaí had also been unaware of the sheet of paper on which the girl had referred to hitting herself.

Inadequate court facilities

Evidence was also heard from specialist garda interviewers about that process but the DVD recordings were not played in court after Judge Roberts concluded that the facilities were not adequate for it to be safely viewed by all parties.

The required facilities are currently being installed in Clonakilty and will be operational next year but Judge Roberts said of the current proceedings: "The reality is this should never have happened. As soon as it was clear the right facilities are not available an application should have been made to ensure it was held in a court with the right facilities."

The matter has now been adjourned to a date in the middle of December in Cork City.