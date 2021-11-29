Man admits to cleaning up and removing evidence from Kean Mulready Woods murder scene

A 52-year-old man has pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene where Drogheda teenager Kean Mulready Woods was murdered last year.

Gerard McKenna of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, was charged in February 2020 with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old's murder in January 2020. Mr Mulready Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

McKenna was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today via video-link on the single count.

He pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene at or near Rathmullan Park, Drogheda in Co Louth, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person or persons, knowing or believing that the said person or persons were guilty of the murder of Mr Mulready Woods, on a date unknown between January 12 and 14, 2020, both dates inclusive.

The offence is contrary to Section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC, for McKenna, said he needed time to attain a psychological report, which was acceded to.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott also ordered a probation report and remanded the defendant in custody until February 28, 2022, when the case is listed for mention.

McKenna was due to go on trial on January 17, 2022. It was expected to last three weeks.