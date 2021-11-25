'Vulnerable' father found fatally beaten at his Dublin home

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a man’s body in north Dublin.

The victim, 65-year-old Christopher Hall, was found with serious head injuries at his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said Mr Hall lived his own, was a quiet man who was “vulnerable”, as a result of a medical condition.

Detectives suspect this vulnerability may have been exploited by his killer as there was no sign of forced entry into his home.

There were no signs of a burglary, indicating there was some personal motive for the ferocious attack.

Gardaí are drawing up of list of people who may be possible suspects. It is very possible Mr Hall may have known his attacker.

It is believed detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Mr Hall, a father of two adult daughters, was found downstairs in his home.

Superintendent Paul Franey of Balbriggan Garda Station said that shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, the station received a 999 call to attend a house at Dun Saithne Green, were a man's body had been found.

“On arrival, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel were already in attendance and uniform gardaí discovered the body of Christopher Hall, a 65-year-old male downstairs in the house, with obvious significant head and upper body injuries,” he said.

He said Mr Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Christopher lived alone at the house, he was a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition,” Supt Franey said.

“I have commenced a murder investigation into the death of Christopher. I have appointed a senior investigating officer and an incident room has been established here at Balbriggan Garda Station.”

He said the Garda Technical Bureau was conducting an examination and that Dr Heidi Okkers, locum assistant state pathologist, was carrying out a post mortem, which would inform the murder inquiry.

He said CCTV was being gathered and door-to-door inquiries were being conducted.

“A family liaison officer has been provided to the family, he said.

Supt Franey said: “An Garda Síochána will continue to work closely with the community in the Dun Saithne area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their friend and neighbour Christopher.”

He added: “I am appealing to any person who was in the Dun Saithne Green, Dun Saithne Crescent or wider Dun Saithne area between 8pm, Tuesday 23 November, and 2pm, Wednesday 24 November, whether you believe you saw anything of interest or not to contact Balbriggan Garda station.

"I want to appeal to residents or persons with cars parked in the Dun Saithne area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to please come forward."