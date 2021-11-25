Man accused of throwing firework at gardaí during Covid protest sent forward for trial

A protestor has been sent forward for trial accused of endangerment of life by launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street on February 27 last to protest measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19. Gardaí prevented them from entering St Stephen's Green park, which had been closed.

A firework was discharged at the top of Grafton St, after which gardaí baton-charged protesters. The riot led to three officers getting injured, 23 arrests and 13 people charged with public order offences.

Footage of the scenes went viral online. Gardaí later charged Jake Merriman, 30, from Meadowlands Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin.

He is accused of possessing glass bottles capable of causing serious injury, violent disorder, and endangering life by propelling a lighted firework causing a substantial risk of death or serious harm. He was also charged with assault causing harm to a garda.

Mr Merriman appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court on Thursday. Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor served him with a book of evidence, and the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Cronin granted a trial order and told Mr Merriman he was being returned for trial at the next sitting of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on January 28.

She warned he must notify gardaí if he intended to use an alibi, and she ordered gardaí to furnish copies of video interviews to defence solicitor Niall O'Connor.

Legal aid was granted after Mr O'Connor said his client's circumstances had not changed. The solicitor said his client had been subject to several bail terms earlier, but they were later lifted.

Det. Sgt Traynor alleged at a previous bail hearing that an eight-shot firework was discharged, and glass bottles were thrown during the incident.

Mr Merriman, a self-employed power-washer who cleans stone walls, granite and garden patios, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

At Thursday's hearing, he spoke briefly to indicate he understood the court's order and to thank the judge at the end of the proceedings.

Additional charges for minor assaults on two other gardaí are to be added to the indictment later.