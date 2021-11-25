Revenue officers seize drugs worth €9.8m at Dublin Port

The consignment was searched using a mobile x-ray scanner and with the help of a detector dog, Robbie.
The consignment was searched using a mobile x-ray scanner and with the help of a detector dog, Robbie.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 10:46
Cormac O'Keeffe & Greg Murphy

Revenue officers have made a bumper seizure of illegal drugs at Dublin Port, worth almost €10m on the street.

The consignment of drugs was found concealed within furniture which arrived from the Netherlands and was uncovered by Revenue’s mobile scanner, assisted by drug dog Robbie.

Inside, Revenue officers found:

  • -60kg of cocaine -22kg of heroin 
  • -145kg of cannabis resin 
  • -79kg of cannabis herb 
  • -1kg of ketamine at Dublin Port 

“The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €9.8m,” Revenue said in a statement.

It said the operation was part of an investigation into “transnational organised crime groups”.

In follow-up searches, 960kgs of tobacco valued at over €600,000 was seized from a storage unit in the Rathcoole area of west Dublin.

Revenue said the seizures were the result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

On the discovery, it said: “The drugs were discovered concealed within a furniture consignment which had arrived from the Netherlands. The search of the consignment was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie.” 

Revenue said investigations were ongoing with the assistance of the GNDOCB and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners.

Investigations are underway into what criminal group, or groups, were involved in the consignment and whether it was all bound for the Dublin market, the wider Irish market or beyond.

