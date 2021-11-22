Consultation on ‘Charlotte’s Law’ parole restrictions for convicted killers

A public consultation on proposals for parole restrictions for convicted killers who refuse to disclose the location of their victims’ bodies is to be launched in Northern Ireland.

The consultation follows a review of current law in relation to disclosure of information in murder cases where the body has not been recovered.

The review examined the need for new legislation similar to “Helen’s Law” which was introduced in England and Wales, and whether a change in the law should be made in Northern Ireland.

The proposed law would be known as “Charlotte’s Law” inspired by a campaign led by the family of Charlotte Murray and supported by the family of Lisa Dorrian.

Lisa Dorrian has never been found (PSNI/PA)

Last October, Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering Charlotte Murray, 34, from Omagh, Co Tyrone, some time between October 31 and November 1 2012.

Her family at the time said Miller, from Redford Park, Dungannon, should not be released from prison until he disclosed the location of her body.

Lisa Dorrian was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in the seaside village of Ballyhalbert, County Down in 2005.

She is believed to have been murdered but her body has never been found and nobody has ever been convicted.

Justice Minister Naomi Long told the Assembly that her review had looked at “every opportunity where disclosure could be encouraged”.

She said: “We have identified a range of creative options, unique to Northern Ireland, which build upon and go further than the provisions of Helen’s Law.

“Starting with the investigation, from the outset I believe there is value in unequivocally making the suspect aware of the importance to victims’ families of disclosure and of the potential consequences for the suspect of failing to disclose vital information detailing what happened to the victim and the location of their remains.

“I have agreed that suspects should be given a written notice making this clear.”

She added: “We then come to the parole stage, the stage where Helen’s Law activates in England and Wales, I propose to consult on the introduction of provisions similar to Helen’s Law.

“In addition I believe that introducing a requirement on the parole commissioners to specifically address how the non-disclosure impacts on the risk the prisoner continues to pose would have value, and I propose to seek the public’s views on such a requirement.”

The public consultation will begin on November 29 last for 10 weeks.

The Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Bill was passed unopposed by MPs at Westminster last year.

The legislation covering England and Wales, was dubbed Helen’s Law after Helen McCourt, whose killer Ian Simms was freed from jail without disclosing the location of her remains.