Four men arrested as over €200k worth of cannabis seized in Sligo

Four men have been arrested as part of a garda operation in Sligo that saw over 200,000 euro worth of cannabis seized.
Eighty-five cannabis plants, with a value of €68,000, were found as part of a search of a vacant house in the Ballymote area on Saturday.
Gardaí also found suspected cannabis herb in the house with an estimated value of €140,000.
Four men were arrested, and two men in their 40s are being detained at Ballymote Garda station.
Two other men, both in their 30s, are being questioned at Sligo Garda station.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.