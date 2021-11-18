Newspapers apologise to Dana’s brother John Brown

Two newspapers have apologised before the High Court to John Brown, the brother of singer and former MEP Dana Rosemary Scallon.

Mr Brown sued both The Irish Independent and Sunday World newspapers seeking damages for alleged defamation arising out of articles published about him in 2013 and 2014.

His actions were mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Thursday, who was told that both claims had been settled, and could be struck out.

As part of the settlement agreements the papers issued separate apologies to Mr Brown, which were read to the court, and agreed to pay the plaintiff damages and his legal costs.

In its apology the Irish Independent said that on the 7th of June, 2013, it had wrongly reported that a bench warrant had been issued for John Brown’s arrest.

It said that “no such warrant was ever issued” and that Mr Brown had attended all court appearances as required and was subsequently acquitted of all charges.

The paper also apologised sincerely to Mr Brown for the “distress and harm caused to him and his family”.

In its apology, the Sunday World accepted that false allegations were made and published about John Brown on its website and on its Facebook pages on the 10th of July, 2014.

It accepted that the "groundless allegations defamed Mr Brown and reflected very badly on his character, good name and reputation".

The Sunday Newspaper said it "unreservedly withdrew" these allegations, and apologised sincerely to Mr Brown for "the distress and the harm caused to him and his family".