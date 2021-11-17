Man rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' following Dublin shooting

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after sustaining a number of gunshot wounds following a shooting in Dublin this Wednesday evening.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at approximately 7.30pm this evening at Ballyfermot Crescent, Ballyfermot, Dublin 20.
“A male sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a garda spokesperson confirmed, adding that no other injuries have been reported.
“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.”
“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardaí are currently appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm and 7.30pm who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information should contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.