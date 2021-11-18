Judge brands Cork man convicted of drug-driving a 'slow learner'

A judge yesterday asked that a man convicted of drug-driving be temporarily placed in a prison van before sentencing after he accused him of being a "slow learner" when it came to addressing his offending behaviour.

Alex O'Donovan, a 23-year-old carpenter of 33 Woodberry, Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork, had contested the charge of driving while under the influence of a drug near Clonakilty on January 19, 2020, and had been convicted when the case was last before Clonakilty District Court.

Irish Prison Service van. File Picture: Larry Cummins.

He had pleaded guilty to two other offences, including possession of cannabis.

However, at sentencing Judge James McNulty said he had noted on the last occasion that O'Donovan had "considerable form" regarding previous convictions and that he was "too clever by half and a slow learner".

The court heard he had twice tried to address his drug use, including more recently a 28-day term in the Tabor Lodge facility last year, but he had told the probation officer that he had been using cannabis as recently as last October bank holiday weekend.

His solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said his client clearly had a difficulty with his drug use, but that he was also contributing significantly to the mortgage on the family home.

Judge McNulty requested that prison officers allow O'Donovan to stay in the prison van with the doors closed for five minutes and warned him that a custodial sentence was possible.

On returning, O'Donovan said through his solicitor that it had been "a very unpleasurable experience", but the judge said: "This is the thin end of the wedge."

He recounted how O'Donovan had received the Probation Act on a drugs charge on May 5, 2019 in Cork City, had been fined for cocaine use in October 2019 in Killarney, and was then fined again in Cork City in June of last year for a drug-driving offence. The judge said he now faced a mandatory two-year road driving ban due to a second drug-driving conviction.

The court heard his father had died in a workplace accident when O'Donovan was aged 14, and the judge queried whether O'Donovan was trustworthy in his own work due to his continuing drug use.

O'Donovan said he had made "poor choices" and was "regretful and remorseful", and that he had since changed. He said if he underwent a blood or oral fluid test for drugs he believed he would be negative for the presence of drugs.

On the possession of drugs charge, he was fined €400, and for allowing his car to be used for a drugs offence, he was placed on a probation bond with supervision for two years, to include random urine analysis.

Regarding the drug-driving charge, Judge McNulty sentenced O'Donovan to 60 days in prison, but suspended it on his own bond of €1,000, no cash required, with O'Donovan's mother also providing a surety of €2,000, no cash required.

The conditions for the suspension of the sentence also include that he not use any controlled substance.