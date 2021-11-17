iPhone thief who was remanded by judge until he revealed new PIN faces sentencing

A teenager who robbed an iPhone 12 from another youth and refused to tell gardaí the new PIN until a sentencing judge ordered him to do so is facing sentence for his crime.

Anthony Butler, age 19, of 5 Churchfield Terrace East, Churchfield, Cork, was before Judge Helen Boyle and evidence was heard again in relation to the robbery at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Chris Cahill said the background to the incident was that the injured party went to meet a friend at the back of CIT known as Murphy’s farm at Curraheen and arrived to find a number of young people drinking and listening to music.

The injured party did not know everyone who was there. The defendant asked to borrow his Apple iPhone 12 and he gave it to him.

Fearful over threats

Over the following hour, he looked for it back but became fearful because of threats made to him. The injured party was also forced to hand over a second phone he had on him.

“The injured party feared for his safety. He knew he had no prospects of getting his phones without provocation. He left and got some distance away. (Anthony Butler) and another man overtook him and demanded passcodes and PIN codes on both phones.

They kicked and punched him a number of times forcing him to hand over passcodes.

“He went to his friend’s house and later went to the A&E of Cork University Hospital,” Sgt Cahill said.

The Apple phone’s tracker device was activated and the location for it was the bedroom of the defendant.

Butler changed the access code for the phone and refused to tell gardaí what it was. In this way the phone was available to the owner but useless to him.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin — now retired — said earlier this year: “The phone is inoperable because this lad won’t give the password. …I want the password and I want it now.”

The accused was remanded in custody to think about it. Now it has emerged that he has handed over the code to gardaí and the phone — worth €1,200 — is again of use to the owner.

Difficult upbringing

Defence barrister, John Devlin, said the defendant had a difficult family upbringing. He said there was a contradiction in terms of his offending in that he had previous convictions but was also a very good sportsman, playing rugby, soccer, and hurling.

“In terms of addressing his offending he has done an Alternatives to Violence course. He is motivated to address his addiction.

"While in custody he attended his addiction counsellor. The probation service indicated they would provide whatever supports are necessary. His issues appear to come from drinking. He is a very young man,” Mr Devlin said.

The victim received three stitches and will require laser treatment for the scar.

He said that now nine months since he was attacked and robbed he would have hoped to be in a better place by now but said that, “truthfully, I am not. In truth, I am not the same. I never will be. I cannot even enjoy the simple things in life.

"I will never forgive the accused for he did to me when I was coming into adolescence."

Judge Boyle said she would sentence the defendant on Wednesday.