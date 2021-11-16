Witness appeal after armed robbery at store in Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery occurred at a convenience store in Co Offaly.

At approximately 6.40am on Monday, three men entered the store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons.

They forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

The staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

Gardaí said in a statement that three men were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country.

The men are aged 19, 20 and 26.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity on the Main Street in Ferbane between 6.15am and 7am yesterday is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Any person with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.