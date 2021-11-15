Man to be sentenced for impeding Jonathan Ustic murder probe in Skibbereen

A Skibbereen-based man who admitted impeding a murder investigation in the town by driving a man away from a house where another man was in a seriously injured condition will be sentenced on March 7.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon heard an outline of the prosecution case and the defence submissions at the sentencing hearing of the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. The judge then requested the preparation of a probation report on defendant, Thomas Fitchett, of The Moorings, Skibbereen, County Cork.

34-year-old Thomas Fitchett, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997 of knowing or believing that another person not before the court had committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Jonathan Ustic, and that without reasonable excuse had intentionally impeded that other person’s apprehension or prosecution.

After hearing evidence of the late Mr Ustic being left in a house at High Street, Skibbereen, and Fitchett driving another man from the house at 10.29pm on the night of September 24, 2017, Ms Justice Creedon asked what Mr Fitchett’s understanding was in relation to Mr Ustic’s condition when he drove away from the area.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Long said Fitchett had knowledge of him being the victim of a serious assault. “At that High Street address there was some blood at the scene. He (Mr Ustic) had received injuries. Mr Fitchett’s understanding at that stage was that he was not dead at the particular time,” Det. Sgt Long said.

Ms Justice Creedon concluded: “He had knowledge of a serious assault.” Elizabeth O’Connell defence senior counsel said: “That could not be denied.”

Det. Sgt Long said that half an hour later, Fitchett was in a serious head-on car crash near Dunmanway, in which he was seriously injured himself. The other man, who was a passenger in the car, fled the scene.

Fitchett was then prosecuted for dangerous driving and drink-driving, a case which was dealt with previously at district court level. Now at the Central Criminal Court he faces sentence on the charge of impeding the murder prosecution of another unnamed party.

Det. Sgt Long said that on examination of the evidence the Director of Public Prosecutions was satisfied that the impeding charge met the extent of Fitchett’s involvement and that, as prosecution senior counsel Tim O’Leary said: “Physically, he was not involved in the demise of Mr Ustic.”

Det. Sgt Long said gardaí became aware at 9am that Monday morning that Mr Ustic was deceased in the house at High Street, Skibbereen. Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said the accused, Thomas Fitchett, had no previous convictions of relevance.

“He saved the State a difficult and long trial.

“Mr Fitchett was reared by parents who came to Ireland when he was very, very young. He was reared by two parents who were alcoholics,” Ms O’Connell SC said.

The defence lawyer outlined further traumas experienced by the defendant when he was growing up in that environment.

He was brought up in a chaotic childhood.

"But he has managed to educate himself and he did not accumulate any convictions. He has worked all his life.

“Mr Fitchett was intoxicated in the lead-up to these events. When his car crashed he was driving dangerously and erratically - it speaks of his frame of mind at that time.

“The male at the centre of these events has not come before the courts. The person answering for what happened on the night is the person with a peripheral involvement. He is the only person facing consequences of that night so far,” Ms O’Connell said.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing in March at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.