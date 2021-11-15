Associate of drug boss confirmed dead after accidentally shooting himself

Associate of drug boss confirmed dead after accidentally shooting himself

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 15:36
Cormac O’Keeffe

An associate of a major Dublin drug dealer has been confirmed dead after he is suspected of accidentally shooting himself in north Dublin last Thursday.

Gardaí believe Patrick Caslin discharged a weapon by mistake while a social media video was being recorded at a green area off Mellowes Avenue in Finglas.

The 26-year-old had been artificially kept alive and early this morning his life support machine was turned off.

His family was said to be completely devastated by the tragedy, which happened at around 8pm last Thursday.

A post mortem is to be conducted on the body, which gardaí say will further confirm the course of the garda investigation.

Mr Caslin was an associate of a notorious Finglas criminal and was due to go on trial at Dublin Circuit Court next year on charges related to money laundering.

There are a number of feuds in the wider Finglas area and gardaí had originally included in their inquiries the possibility that he might have been shot in a gangland attack.

But it quickly emerged that the fatal gunshot wound to the head was self-inflicted, which officers suspect was accidental.

Gardaí also suspect the discharge happened during the recording of a social media video post.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they immediately sealed it off and the injured man was brought to James Connolly Hospital intensive care unit.

Garda HQ is expected to issue a statement on the investigation soon.

