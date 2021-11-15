Boy who lost tip of finger in school bathroom door awarded €40k

Schoolboy, then five, suffered a complete amputation of the tip of the little finger after it became caught in a bathroom door, court heard
Boy who lost tip of finger in school bathroom door awarded €40k

High Court heard the boy had to have two surgeries and his little finger is permanently short. Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 14:12
Ann O’Loughlin

A schoolboy who lost the tip of one of his fingers when it became caught in a bathroom door at school two years ago has settled his High Court action for €40,000.

Conor Bissett, who was five years old at the time, suffered the amputation of the tip of his right little finger. The High Court heard the boy had to have two surgeries and his little finger is permanently short.

Conor Bissett now age seven years, of Cnoc na Greine, Granard, Co Longford, had through his mother Tanya Bissett sued St Colmcille’s National School, Augnacliffe, Co Longford, as a result of the accident on May 22, 2019.

In an affidavit to the court, Ms Bissett said her son suffered a complete amputation of the tip of the little finger. The amputated part was placed in milk and transferred with him to hospital, she said.

On arrival at the Dublin hospital, the finger was noted to be very macerated and a grafting of the tip could not take place.

The boy was taken to theatre and the wound was thoroughly cleaned. Conor was discharged home but he had to return to the dressing clinic several times afterwards. Ms Bissett said the finger had completely healed but there was a problem with nail growth though he had a full range of motion in the finger.

She said her son now has a 2cm scar and while he has a full range of motion of the finger, she said doctors believe his little right finger is permanently short.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was a very good one in all the circumstances of the case.

The judge said the accident happened as the boy attended school and his hand got caught in the bathroom door.

At issue in the case was whether the bathroom door was too heavy and closed too quickly.

The judge noted the boy had full functionality of the finger.

More in this section

JIM MANSFIELD JUNIOR Judgment in Jim Mansfield Jnr trial delayed until new year
Three arrested by gardaí investigating 2019 shooting Three arrested by gardaí investigating 2019 shooting
Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in identifying human remains discovered in 1986 Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in identifying human remains discovered in 1986
#Courts
Boy who lost tip of finger in school bathroom door awarded €40k

Girl accused of downloading child sex abuse images allowed supervised internet use

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices