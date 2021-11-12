More than €159,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized more than €159,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized more than 7.8kgs of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of more than €159,700.

They were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey and were concealed in parcels labelled as various types of ‘herbal tea’, that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

Revenue officials said that investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.