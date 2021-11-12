More than €159,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized more than 7.8kgs of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets
More than €159,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of more than €159,700.

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 19:09
Steve Neville

Revenue officers have seized more than €159,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized more than 7.8kgs of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of more than €159,700.

They were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey and were concealed in parcels labelled as various types of ‘herbal tea’, that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

Revenue officials said that investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

More in this section

Cork man who struck passer-by with hiking stick jailed Cork man who struck passer-by with hiking stick jailed
Prison Service refusal to treat prison officer's work absence as occupational injury quashed Prison Service refusal to treat prison officer's work absence as occupational injury quashed
Criminal Courts of Justice Cork man used 'dark web' to import cannabis from US
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

€60,000 for bus driver who slipped on black ice in apartment block

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 20
  • 29
  • 33
  • 37
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices