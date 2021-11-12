Man, 20s, arrested in connection with €360k cannabis seizure

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man after a large quantity of drugs were discovered at a house yesterday.
At around 6.40pm, Gardaí conducted a search at a residence in Killinarden Heights, Tallaght.
During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €360,000 was found and seized.
The drugs will be sent for analysis.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.
He has since been charged and will appear before Tallaght District Court later today.