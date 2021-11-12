Man, 20s, arrested in connection with €360k cannabis seizure

The discovery was made at a house in Tallaght
Man, 20s, arrested in connection with €360k cannabis seizure

€360,000 of suspected cannabis was found and seized at a house in Tallaght. File picture: Getty

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 10:29
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man after a large quantity of drugs were discovered at a house yesterday.

At around 6.40pm, Gardaí conducted a search at a residence in Killinarden Heights, Tallaght.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €360,000 was found and seized.

The drugs will be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before Tallaght District Court later today.

More in this section

Garda stock Youghal man alleged member of Garda drug unit was caught on video taking cocaine
Cork man holidaying in Portugal sent 60 sexually explicit messages to girlfriend's daughter Cork man holidaying in Portugal sent 60 sexually explicit messages to girlfriend's daughter
File Photo The State investigation into the newspaper publishing group Independent News & Media (INM) has been stepped up signif INM seeks stay on O'Reilly/Brophy action pending inspectors' report
Drugs
Man, 20s, arrested in connection with €360k cannabis seizure

Company director who fractured ankle at ski resort expected travel company to 'babysit' him

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 20
  • 29
  • 33
  • 37
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices