Cork man holidaying in Portugal sent 60 sexually explicit messages to girlfriend's daughter

A Cork man holidaying in Portugal with his girlfriend sent 60 sexually explicit messages and a photograph back to his partner’s 16-year-old daughter staying in her father’s house in Cork.

He was given a three-year suspended sentence by Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. His name will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the next 10 years.

Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, said of the accused: “Unfortunately, he was in the throes of intoxication – on alcohol and cocaine – during the two-and-a-half-hour period.”

Judge Boyle said: “The probation service describes him as a low risk of reoffending. I have to consider the best way of minimising the prospect of reoffending. It is my view that it would be more appropriate to avail of the services of the probation service.” The accused man is required to abide by the directions of the probation service.

Mr Boyle said the accused apologised for his behaviour and said the defendant had suffered the consequences of his own actions: “He has lost the society of his children. He has lost his home. He is living on a haphazard basis and he has lost work as a consequence.”

The victim turned her phone on when she woke to get ready for school and discovered that 60 messages of a sexually explicit nature and a photograph had been sent to her by her mother’s 36-year-old partner.

Detective Garda Pat Condon gave this evidence at the sentencing hearing for the 36-year-old at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages by phone to the teenager and also sending her a photograph.

Det Garda Condon said: “The accused was in a relationship with her mother at the time.

“On September 20, 2019, she woke to go to school and found the 60 test messages. They had been received from her mother’s partner at the time. They were extremely sexually explicit. One contained a picture of his erect penis.”

In one message he said: ‘I will get you all the drugs you want’ and he said, ‘Keep it between us.’ The texts were all sent over a period of a few hours in the early hours of the morning but the teenager had her phone turned off so she got them all together – without any replies from her – as soon as she switched her phone on.

Victim impact statement

In her victim impact statement – read to the court - she said: “I found it hard when it was suggested that the fact that he was under the influence of drugs explained it. I think he himself believes this was the reason for his behaviour. But I believe this is in someone or it isn’t.

“It was as if this was undermining what he had done. Although I could tell from the messages he had been under the influence when he wrote them, for me I was still thinking that this is not normal behaviour and there is no excuse.

“I was already struggling with depression so I am not claiming that the incident caused my depression but it didn’t help me with moving on and recovering from it.

“Some of my friends would have got to know [defendant’s name] also and after the incident it was too embarrassing for me to explain why he and my mam were no longer together. I felt that they might blame me for putting them around someone like him. Even though I had done nothing wrong I felt guilty.

“It was very hard to stop thinking about the fact that before the incident I had liked and got on with [name]. He was someone I was starting to trust. Sometimes we would stay in his house and my mam would go to work and we would be alone in the house. It really frightened me to think about being alone with him after what happened and what might have happened.”

The defendant cannot be identified as it would lead to identification of the injured party.