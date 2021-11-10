Man charged after five police officers injured in car incident

Man charged after five police officers injured in car incident

Five officers were injured in the incident, the PSNI said (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 14:29
David Young, PA

A man has been charged with a series of offences after five officers were injured in Co Antrim when a car was driven at police.

Officers had been dealing with an unrelated matter in the Bridge Street area of Carnlough just before 2am on Tuesday morning when a car was driven at a constable who was on foot.

The BMW then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in.

The constable who was on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm, and was left shaken.

Four officers in the two vehicles suffered minor injuries while significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

The 41-year-old accused has been charged with dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving with excess alcohol.

He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

More in this section

Law Enforcement And Crime Two men who fraudulently claimed €180k in PUP jailed
Mallow man confesses to endangering the life of a woman by his reckless driving  Mallow man confesses to endangering the life of a woman by his reckless driving 
Free School plans Principal secures injunction against disciplinary hearing
CarPlace: Northern Ireland
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

Pub customers 'cowered in fear' as businessman brandished imitation firearm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices