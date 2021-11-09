Cannabis stash found in drainpipe of en-suite toilet of Cork house

A stash of cannabis resin was found in the drainpipe of an en-suite toilet and a young man who was never in trouble admitted storing the drugs but he was under the control of a much older person.

Kelvin Heaphy pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to having the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

However, his barrister Paula McCarthy said there was no question of the accused man actually dealing the drugs.

“He was holding it for someone else. He was acting under the control of someone with considerable control over him.

Kelvin Heaphy, 24, with an address at 70 Ardmore Avenue, Knocknaheeny, pleaded guilty to having the cannabis for sale or supply at an address at 40 Barrack Street, Cork, on September 2, 2018.

Det Gda Moran said on that Sunday afternoon, the house at Barrack Street was searched in relation to a criminal matter. Kelvin Heaphy was present at the time.

“He was observed coming out of a bedroom on the first floor. Gardaí escorted him to the living room. He was out of breath and nervous. He was wearing a black glove.

“In a search of the bedroom a soaking wet glove was found under a duvet.

“The en-suite of the bedroom was searched. €600 worth of cannabis resin was found in the back of the toilet. The toilet was pulled out. The cannabis was in the drainpipe. He was arrested and detained in relation to this matter. He denied any involvement with these drugs,” Det Garda Moran said.

The detective said the accused was holding the drug for someone else. He had no previous convictions.

Ms McCarthy BL said: “This was a young man under the control of an older person. I am asking for a wholly suspended sentence. He has been out of trouble since 2018.”

Judge Patricia Ryan, President of the Circuit Court, said, “It is accepted he was holding the drugs for someone else and was under the control of an older person.”

In all the circumstances the judge said a six-month suspended sentence was appropriate.