Web Summit shareholder action will be contested, court hears

The case in which the Kelly firm alleges shareholder oppression is against Manders Terrace, Proto Roto Ltd and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave
Web Summit shareholder action will be contested, court hears

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave on the opening night of Web Summit 2021 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Web Summit via Sportsfile

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 15:39
Ann O’Loughlin

An action by David Kelly, a fellow shareholder in the tech conference company Web Summit is to be contested, the Commercial Court heard today.

Graiguearidda Ltd, whose sole shareholder is Mr Kelly and which has a 12% stake in the Web Summit company, Manders Terrace, had the case admitted to the fast track commercial list.

The case in which the Kelly firm alleges shareholder oppression is against Manders Terrace, Proto Roto Ltd and Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Frank Kennedy BL, for Graiguearidda, said there were compelling reasons in Mr Kelly’s affidavit seeking entry of the case to the list.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, for the respondents said he wished to make it clear that the decision not to object to the entry application was in any way a reflection of his clients acceptance of the plaintiff’s case which will be vigorously defended.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald gave directions for the case to proceed and can come back before the court in March.

Read More

Varadkar's leaking of GP contract raised at opening night of Web Summit

More in this section

Kevin Lunney trial: Judge going through evidence but no verdict yet Kevin Lunney trial: Judge going through evidence but no verdict yet
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Two men charged in connection with €140k Cork drug seizure
Douglas-based British man charged over threat to kill female Labour MP Douglas-based British man charged over threat to kill female Labour MP
Gerry Hutch FILE2

Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of Special Criminal Court to hear trial

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices