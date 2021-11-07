Douglas-based British man charged over threat to kill female Labour MP

A 41-year-old British national with an address in Ireland has appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged with an alleged threat to police in the UK last month that he would kill a female Labour MP.

Daniel Weavers with an address in Castletreasure, Douglas on the southside of Cork city appeared before the court on a single count contrary to section 13 (1) (a) and section 13 (2) of the Post Office Act, 1951, as amended by Section 4 of the Communications Regulations Amendment Act 2007.

Mr Weavers was charged with sending a message by phone that was menacing from his home address in Douglas in Cork on October 18 last.

Det Eoghan O'Callaghan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Marian O'Leary that Weavers made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Gardaí made no objection to bail but a number of stringent conditions were sought.

Weavers has to surrender his passport, abstain from all intoxicants and make no unwarranted communication to Police Authorities in Britain.

Mr Weavers has been ordered to sign on twice weekly at Togher Garda Station on Mondays and Fridays.

He has to inform gardaí of any change of address and must be contactable 24/7 on his mobile. He also has been instructed not to apply for new travel documents.

Inspector Ray Dunne applied for an eight-week adjournment in the case for DPP instructions.

A statement of means will be prepared in the interim after Weavers, who is an engineer by profession, applied for legal aid through his solicitor Eddie Burke.

Judge O'Leary granted bail in the case with the bond of €300 to be paid.

Mr Weavers will be back before the courts on January 12 of 2022 for DPP Directions in the case. He did not speak during the short hearing.

Mr Weavers was arrested on Saturday by Special Detective Branch officers, with the support of the Armed Support Unit. It is understood the arrest followed from gardaí receiving information from police in the UK.

Weavers was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.