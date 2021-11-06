Police in Belfast investigate four spiking reports

Police in Belfast are investigating reports of a further four spiking incidents in the city.

Officers said CCTV was being reviewed and early detection kits were being used as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said that 120 incidents of drinks being spiked had been reported to police up to that point through 2021.

PSNI Chief Inspector Fox said: “We are currently conducting detailed investigations into four reported incidents of spiking in the Belfast area.

“I want to reassure the public that investigating these awful crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for our officers.

“Police have been working with the hospitality sector to provide up-to-date advice and guidance around enhancing crime prevention measures that will ensure the safety of everyone.

“We are stepping up our visibility and presence in the city centre and our frontline early evidence kits and procedures are enabling officers to respond to and investigate these incidents appropriately and quickly.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have been spiked to contact police as soon as possible so that we can maximise all investigative opportunities.

“Any perpetrator who thinks they can get away with these despicable acts should be left in no doubt that police are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate and apprehend them.”