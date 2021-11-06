British man arrested in Cork over threat to Labour MP

A British man has been arrested in Cork this morning in connection with a threat made against a sitting Labour MP.

The arrest of the 41-year-old man was made early this morning in Douglas on the south side of the city.

As many as 15 gardaí were involved in the early-morning arrest at a rented apartment, the Irish Times reports.

The arrested man was subsequently brought to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning regarding the threat, which it is understood involved a phone call to the MP which communicated a threat to kill.

The threat against the sitting female Labour MP was made on October 18, just three days after the killing of Conservative MP David Amess in Essex, a murder which was subsequently deemed a terrorist act by Essex police.

The death of Mr Amess had led to questions as to the security of both British MPs and their Irish counterparts when conducting their core roles as elected representatives.

Mr Amess, 69, had been fatally stabbed during his regularly scheduled and publicly accessible constituency surgery.

His killer, who was arrested on site, was subsequently identified as 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who was subsequently charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts.

The killing came just five years after the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox, who was fatally shot and stabbed at a library in West Yorkshire while likewise about to conduct a constituency clinic.