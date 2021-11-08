Bail for couple who are allegedly 'partners in life as well as crime' 

A couple who were labelled “partners in life as well as in crime” by their solicitor have been remanded on bail after allegedly stealing €1,118.35 in goods from pharmacies and shops in a Cork town as 'their lives are turning a corner'.

Colum Buckley and Rose Stocker, both 41, were identified on CCTV taking cosmetics and other items from pharmacies and a sports shop in Midleton.

The couple are accused of stealing €940.37 of cosmetics and other items from Owenacurra pharmacy in Midleton; from Brosnan’s Pharmacy they are charged with taking €89.98 of assorted cosmetics; and from Cummins Sports they allegedly took two clothing items worth €88 in total.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan told Midleton District Court that following their identification on CCTV, gardaí searched their homes under warrant.

There they recovered a portion of the stolen goods.

Their solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan appealed to have their cases heard together, saying, “they are not only partners in crime, they are partners in life.” They both face three charges of theft under Section Four of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“Both were, at the time chronic drug users,” Mr Cuddigan said.

The items were taken for the purpose of resale to fund their respective addictions.

But matters for the couple “have taken a new turn of late.” Mr Buckley, of Rose Cottage, Pauds Cross, Blarney, is starting a plumbing business “and has succeeded in breaking his connection with drugs,” Mr Cuddigan said.

“Ms Stocker also is no longer regularly taking drugs and goes to AA meetings - she finds them more beneficial than NA. She is also attending a counsellor. Both have effectively started to turn the corner, one has commenced his own business.”

Immense improvement

He said that the last time they were in court on this charge on July 9, they “showed signs of active drug use”, were shivering and “the worse for wear”. But they have shown “immense improvement in the intervening period.” He suggested requesting a probation report on both considering their progress.

Judge Joanne Carroll asked if the goods had been repaid for and was told they had not.

“I’m very unimpressed with two middle-aged people taking from pharmacies in the town and having not made good the loss. The loss is clear from the charge sheet.

“In deference to your long criminal experience, I will indulge this request for a probation report,” she told Mr Cuddigan.

“But that will be a complete waste of time unless every cent is repaid.”

The pair were remanded on continuing bail until January 27 and a probation report was requested.

Three charges each for handling stolen goods during the same incidences in July were struck out.

Ms Stocker of 83 Fort Hill, Moneygourney, Douglas, requested that her curfew be altered from 8pm-7am to midnight - 7am so that she could take a job as a delivery driver to help pay back what they owed. The request was granted.