Man due to appear in court over serious assault in Cork City

A man is due to appear in court this morning over a serious assault in Cork City on Thursday night that has left a man fighting for his life.

Gardaí in Mayfield investigating the serious assault on the Lower Glanmire Road have arrested a second man.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested late last night and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranbraher Garda station.

A man and woman were previously arrested in connection with the assault.

The woman (late 20s) was released without charge on Friday night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man (late 20s) has since been charged in relation to the assault and he will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Anglesea Street, Cork this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

The victim, who is in his mid-40s, suffered extensive head injuries following an altercation between a group of people outside a shop on the Lower Glanmire Rd on the city’s northside at around 9pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel attended the location and treated the man at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His condition in hospital was described as critical.

The injured party, who is from Cork City, is known to those who work with homeless support agencies.

An incident room was established at Mayfield garda station and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or to anyone who heard or saw anything unusual at the time, to contact them on 021 4554510, or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.